Boldy scored a power-play goal on six shots and went minus-4 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

This was a case of mixed results for Boldy. He was able to give the Wild a 2-1 lead in the first period, but he was on the ice for all of the Islanders' goals as well, taking his third minus rating in the last six games. The winger is now at 27 goals and 50 points through 46 outings this season, and he's added 152 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 31 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-12 rating in a top-six role. He's now five goals away from setting a career high in that category.