Boldy netted a goal, registered two assists and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Dallas.

Boldy tallied the first goal of the game for Minnesota three minutes into the third period. He then registered two secondary assists with the latter coming on Marco Rossi's game-winning goal in overtime. With his three points Sunday, Boldy is up to 26 goals, 41 assists and 260 shots on net in 78 games this season. With four games left in the regular season for Minnesota, Boldy has a strong chance to set a new career high in points if he can reach the 70-point mark. Regardless, Boldy has posted an incredible season and should finish the campaign in the league's top 50 in points. The 24-year-old winger has great value for the rest of the fantasy season.