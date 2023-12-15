Boldy scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 shootout win over Calgary. He also notched the shootout winner.

Boldy is on a roll -- he has scored in three straight games. He won a board battle in the first and popped the loose puck back to himself before wiring in a wrist shot past Dan Vladar. Boldy is up to 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 20 games this season and has been especially effective lately, delivering eight points, including six goals, in his last six outings. The window to get him in trade may already be closed, but it may be worth inquiring.