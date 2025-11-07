Boldy scored two goals in a 4-3 loss to Carolina on Thursday.

It was his 300th NHL game. Boldy's first was a tap-in from the slot after a turnover by the Canes. His second was a redirection near the left post on the power play that tied the game 3-3 just 37 seconds into the second frame. Boldy has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 15 games; this was his first multi-point effort since the start of the season when he put up back-to-back three-point games to start the season.