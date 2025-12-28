Boldy scored two goals, including the game-winning score, and fired six shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Winnipeg.

Boldy scored Minnesota's first and last goal of the contest, with the latter being a one-time slapshot to score less than 40 seconds into overtime. With the pair of scores, he is up to 24 goals, 45 points, 129 shots on net, 26 hits and 29 blocks across 39 games this season. The 24-year-old winger has been on fire scoring the puck with nine goals and 16 points over his last 11 games, with his goal total tied for third among the league's skaters in December. Since the start of the season, he is also tied for third in goals and tied for ninth in total points. Not only has Boldy been effective offensively, but he has also accumulated a solid amount of category-coverage stats, which makes him one of the best fantasy options at the forward position outside the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, and Macklin Celebrini.