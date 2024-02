Boldy scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

He opened the scoring midway through the first period with his 17th goal of the season, then helped set up Jonas Brodin for a second-period tally. The points were Boldy's first in two games since the All-Star break, but he's been on a roll prior to that, and over the last 14 contests he's collected six goals and 14 points.