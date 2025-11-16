Boldy scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

The 24-year-old winger took a hit and slipped the puck to Marcus Johansson for the game-winner just 55 seconds into the second period, before firing home his own tally with exactly 55 seconds left in regulation. Boldy has three multi-point performances in the last five games, and on the season he's racked up 10 goals and 20 points in 19 contests.