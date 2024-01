Boldy scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.

Both points came in the third period after Minnesota had already fallen into a 3-0 hole. Boldy has two multi-point performances in the last three games, and since the beginning of December the 22-year-old has racked up 12 goals and 17 points in 19 contests. Five of those tallies came with the man advantage, but Wednesday's helper was his first power-play assist since Nov. 12.