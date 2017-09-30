Cullen (undisclosed) resumed skating Saturday, ahead of the evening's preseason finale against the visiting Stars, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

The heady centerman missed Thursday's preseason game against the Blues due to his mystery ailment, but this does not appear to be a serious issue. Cullen's confidence should be booming after claiming the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons with the Penguins and now returning to his native Minnesota to reunite with the Wild. He's amassed 689 points (248 goals, 441 assists) over 1,366 career contests between eight different NHL franchises.