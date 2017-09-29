Wild's Matt Cullen: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Cullen did not play in Thursday's preseason game against St. Louis due to an undisclosed injury, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Wild hopes Cullen can play in Saturday's preseason game, He's played in just one preseason game and it sounds like his status for the start of the regular season is in question.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...