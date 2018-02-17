Cullen will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup after missing practice Friday for maintenance purposes, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Cullen is still listed in the projected lineup for the contest and his absence was deemed a maintenance day, both which bode well for his chances of dressing. Warmups should provide a final confirmation, though Cullen's 13 points (five goals, eight assists) through 55 games this season leave him firmly off the fantasy radar in most formats.