Wild's Matt Cullen: Goalless streak continues
Cullen's goal drought has reached 16 games.
In addition to Cullen's inability to find the back of the net, he has added a mere two assists over that stretch along with a minus-9 rating. The move to Minnesota has clearly not benefited the center on the ice as he never went more than 10 games without a goal with the Penguins last season while racking up 31 points in 72 outings. At this point, the veteran could struggle to reach the 20-point threshold for just the second time in his 20-year NHL career.
More News
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Multi-point effort against Habs•
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Gets first assist of season•
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Projected back in action for finale•
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Back on ice for morning session•
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Heading back home•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...