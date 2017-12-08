Cullen's goal drought has reached 16 games.

In addition to Cullen's inability to find the back of the net, he has added a mere two assists over that stretch along with a minus-9 rating. The move to Minnesota has clearly not benefited the center on the ice as he never went more than 10 games without a goal with the Penguins last season while racking up 31 points in 72 outings. At this point, the veteran could struggle to reach the 20-point threshold for just the second time in his 20-year NHL career.