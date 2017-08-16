Wild's Matt Cullen: Heading back home
Cullen agreed to terms on a one-year, $1million contract with the Wild on Wednesday, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.
Not ready to hang up his skates, Cullen will return for a 20th NHL campaign -- back with his home-state Minnesota Wild. The former second-round pick did have the chance for a three-peat with Pittsburgh, but has always stated that family comes first. The veteran will likely slot in as the fourth-line center and could see time on the penalty kill -- both roles he thrived in while with the Pens.
