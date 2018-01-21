Cullen earned his 700th career point Saturday in a 5-2 home win over the Lightning, as he was the primary distributor on Marcus Foligno's goal in the third period.

Skating in his 20th season, Cullen has compiled 252 goals and 448 assists between eight different teams, including the Wild, a team he's gone back to after playing for them between 2010-13. We doubt the 41-year-old is on many fantasy rosters these days -- he has just four goals and seven assists through 46 games -- yet Cullen seems to have done nothing but solidify his status as a focal leader and proficient bottom-six contributor.