Wild's Matt Cullen: Likely to play Saturday
Cullen (rest) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday against the Sharks, Sarah McLellan of the Star-Tribune reports.
Cullen didn't play Thursday but that seemed to just be to give his legs a break. Given that he's 38 now, and the Wild are headed to the playoffs, that was a reasonable decision. The veteran American should see some ice time against San Jose, although don't be surprised if Minnesota limits his minutes just to be on the safe side.
