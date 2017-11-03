Cullen scored his first goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's win over Montreal.

At 41 years of age, Cullen doesn't hold much fantasy relevance as a fourth-liner. The veteran is capable of being a decent depth scorer for the Wild, but don't expect anything significant given his lack of power-play time. Cullen hit 30 points in each of his two seasons with Pittsburgh and should land around that range in Minnesota.