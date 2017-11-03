Wild's Matt Cullen: Multi-point effort against Habs
Cullen scored his first goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's win over Montreal.
At 41 years of age, Cullen doesn't hold much fantasy relevance as a fourth-liner. The veteran is capable of being a decent depth scorer for the Wild, but don't expect anything significant given his lack of power-play time. Cullen hit 30 points in each of his two seasons with Pittsburgh and should land around that range in Minnesota.
More News
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Gets first assist of season•
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Projected back in action for finale•
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Back on ice for morning session•
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Heading back home•
-
Penguins' Matt Cullen: Hasn't finalized decision•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...