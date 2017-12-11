Cullen had just one shot on goal in 8:48 of ice time in Sunday's win over San Jose.

Cullen was a healthy scratch in Friday's game as his playing time has shrunk amid a slump. After scoring a goal and three assists in his first 11 games, he has just two assists and no goals in 17 games since Nov. 4.

