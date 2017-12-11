Wild's Matt Cullen: Playing time shrinking amid slump
Cullen had just one shot on goal in 8:48 of ice time in Sunday's win over San Jose.
Cullen was a healthy scratch in Friday's game as his playing time has shrunk amid a slump. After scoring a goal and three assists in his first 11 games, he has just two assists and no goals in 17 games since Nov. 4.
More News
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Goalless streak continues•
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Multi-point effort against Habs•
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Gets first assist of season•
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Projected back in action for finale•
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Back on ice for morning session•
-
Wild's Matt Cullen: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...