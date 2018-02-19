Cullen scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

The 41-year-old veteran was certainly spry Monday. Cullen caught the Islanders attempting a poor defense change, and he snuck in all alone and buried his sixth goal of the campaign. Still, his fourth-line role significantly hinders his fantasy upside. This was just the third time through the past 18 games that Cullen has marked the scoresheet, after all.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories