Cullen scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

The 41-year-old veteran was certainly spry Monday. Cullen caught the Islanders attempting a poor defense change, and he snuck in all alone and buried his sixth goal of the campaign. Still, his fourth-line role significantly hinders his fantasy upside. This was just the third time through the past 18 games that Cullen has marked the scoresheet, after all.