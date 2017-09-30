Wild's Matt Cullen: Projected back in action for finale
Cullen (undisclosed) is projected to rejoin the preseason action Saturday against the Stars, Dan Myers of the team's official site reports.
Cullen was on the ice for the team's morning skate session, so his return to the lineup shouldn't be much of a surprise. Assuming he's good to go as expected, the veteran should be ready to go for the team's Opening Night contest against the Red Wings on Thursday.
