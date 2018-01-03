Cullen scored twice and fired five shots on goal in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.

Cullen was credited with the game-winning goal, finding twine for the first time in 10 games. The 41-year-old is stuck on 10 points (four goals) in 39 contests, making him mainly of value in very deep leagues. The fourth-liner is still capable of lighting the lamp every so often, but his limited minutes and inconsistency make him one to avoid in most fantasy settings.