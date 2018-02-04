Play

Cullen was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

There is no sign that Cullen is injured. The fact of the matter is that he's a 41-year-old who has 11 points in 50 games, and one point in his last 11 tilts. Marcus Foligno draws into the lineup with Cullen out..

