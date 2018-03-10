Wild's Matt Cullen: Turns in best game of season
Cullen scored a goal and an assist with seven shots on goal in a 5-2 victory over the Canucks on Friday.
It wasn't a great start to the season for Cullen, but he's heating up, scoring three goals in the last five games, and he was all over the ice Friday, posting seven shots in under 14 minutes of ice time. It was the first time this season he had multiple points more than five shots on net. Cullen has six goals and nine points in the last 15 games. The recent hot streak gives him 10 goals, which is just three off his mark from a season ago.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...