Cullen scored a goal and an assist with seven shots on goal in a 5-2 victory over the Canucks on Friday.

It wasn't a great start to the season for Cullen, but he's heating up, scoring three goals in the last five games, and he was all over the ice Friday, posting seven shots in under 14 minutes of ice time. It was the first time this season he had multiple points more than five shots on net. Cullen has six goals and nine points in the last 15 games. The recent hot streak gives him 10 goals, which is just three off his mark from a season ago.