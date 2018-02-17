Wild's Matt Cullen: Will play Saturday
Cullen (undisclosed) will take part in Saturday's game against the Ducks, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
Cullen took a maintenance day Friday, which left his status for Saturday's contest as a game-time decision. It appears he will give it a go, looking to add to his 13 points (five goals, eight assists) through 55 contests this season.
