Cullen (undisclosed) will take part in Saturday's game against the Ducks, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Cullen took a maintenance day Friday, which left his status for Saturday's contest as a game-time decision. It appears he will give it a go, looking to add to his 13 points (five goals, eight assists) through 55 contests this season.

