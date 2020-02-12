Dumba notched a power-play assist across 17:06 of ice time in Tuesday's win over Vegas.

Dumba produced a point for the first time in four contests, collecting his seventh power-play assist of the campaign. The 25-year-old continues to be a solid fantasy asset on the back end, and he leads the team with 139 shots on goal this year. He's at 19 points, 76 hits, 78 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 56 outings.