Dumba registered an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Dumba made a strong defensive play and then set up Kevin Fiala for the opening goal just 1:03 into the first period. The defenseman has three assists in his last four games. He's up to 21 points, 143 shots, 81 hits and 79 blocked shots in 59 contests. While his offense hasn't been at his usual level, the 25-year-old defenseman represents a solid all-around option in deeper formats.