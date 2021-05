Dumba recorded an assist, three hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Dumba led all Wild skaters with 26:51 of ice time, and he delivered a well-rounded performance. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to a goal and two helpers with 10 PIM, nine hits, 14 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through five playoff contests.