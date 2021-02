Dumba notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Dumba set up Zach Parise for a goal in the second period. The assist gave Dumba six points in 14 games this season. The 26-year-old blueliner has added 33 shots on net, 25 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.