Dumba recorded a pair of assists, three blocked shots and two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Dumba set up Marcus Johansson's power-play goal in the second period and Jonas Brodin's empty-netter in the third. The 26-year-old Dumba is up to 17 points (five on the power play) with 72 shots on net, 59 blocks, 58 hits and 40 PIM through 39 contests. With a goal and four helpers in his last five outings, he's heating up at the right time of the season for fantasy managers.