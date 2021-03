Dumba (lower body) is considered doubtful for Saturday's game against Colorado, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Dumba suffered a lower-body injury when he fell into the boards awkwardly during Thursday's game versus the Avalanche and he'll miss at least one contest as a result. Luckily for the Wild, Carson Soucy will be eligible to return following his one-game suspension, so he'll likely take Dumba's spot in the lineup.