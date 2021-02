Dumba scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings. He also had three shots and two hits.

Jordan Greenway sprung Dumba in alone and Dumba deked Cal Petersen for the winner with three-tenths of a second left in extra time. It was the first goal in seven February games for Dumba, who also assisted on a Nico Sturm goal in the first period. The 26-year-old has four goals and four assists in 16 games in 2020-21.