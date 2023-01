Dumba is expected to serve as a healthy scratch on Saturday versus Florida, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Dumba was scratched for Thursday's 5-2 loss to Carolina, and Wild coach Dean Evanson has decided that he wants to go with the same lineup for Saturday's game. That suggests Alex Goligoski will play for a second straight contest in addition to Dumba remaining out. Dumba has four goals, 12 points, 58 hits and 64 blocks in 43 contests this season.