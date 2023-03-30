Dumba produced an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Dumba has been invisible on offense lately -- his assist Wednesday snapped a 22-game point drought. He has just four helpers over 37 contests since the start of January. The 28-year-old is at 14 points, 90 shots on net, 77 PIM, 104 blocked shots and 94 hits through 73 appearances. His timing is poor, as Dumba is set for unrestricted free agency this summer, but he'll be coming off of his worst NHL campaign.