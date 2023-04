Dumba recorded an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Dumba ended a seven-game point drought when he helped out on an Oskar Sundqvist tally in the first period. The 28-year-old defenseman had a tough regular season, notching just 14 points with 116 blocked shots, 104 hits, 99 shots on net and 81 PIM in 79 outings. His tough playing style fits in with the Wild, but he shouldn't be counted on for offense.