Dumba scored a goal on four shots and dished out two hits Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Dumba opened the scoring just 21 seconds into the game when his attempt to throw the puck in front from below the goal line bounced off both Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick and a Kings' defenseman and into the net. It was the first goal of the year for Dumba, who collected an assist in the season opener. The 26-year-old posted just 24 points in 69 games last season, his lowest output since his rookie campaign.