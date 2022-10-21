Dumba has seen almost no time on the power play in the early days of 2022-23.

Dumba averaged 1:45 of ice time with the advantage last season, which isn't a ton, but it's enough to be noteworthy. So far in 2022-23 though, his power-play ice time has been a total of 0:21 over four games. During Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Vancouver, Minnesota had three power-play opportunities and Dumba wasn't on the ice for any of them. Dumba only had five power-play points in 2021-22 anyways, so him not having a power-play role isn't disastrous, but it does still limit his offensive potential.