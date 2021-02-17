Dumba (lower body) posted three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Kings.

Due to the Wild's season being paused for a COVID-19 outbreak, Dumba only ended up missing two games with his injury. The Wild had just two of their preferred top-six defensemen in the lineup Tuesday, as Dumba and Ryan Suter were the experienced veterans on the blue line. Dumba skated 24:16 in the contest. The 26-year-old now has four points, 28 shots, 19 hits and 11 blocked shots through 10 appearances, and he should continue to be featured heavily until the Wild are back at full health.