Dumba scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Dumba set up Kevin Fiala's second goal of the game in the second period. The defenseman then snapped a personal 33-game goal drought at 2:21 of overtime to secure the win. Obviously, scoring will be huge for Dumba's confidence. He's at 18 points, 129 shots, 75 hits and 71 blocked shots in 52 outings.