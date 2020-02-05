Play

Dumba scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Dumba set up Kevin Fiala's second goal of the game in the second period. The defenseman then snapped a personal 33-game goal drought at 2:21 of overtime to secure the win. Obviously, scoring will be huge for Dumba's confidence. He's at 18 points, 129 shots, 75 hits and 71 blocked shots in 52 outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories