Wild GM Bill Guerin said Monday that Dumba (lower body) could start skating next week, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dumba is on injured reserve and has missed the last two games, as the Wild are on pause due to COVID-19 concerns. Once he returns to the ice, the team should have a better idea of his timeline to return. Fantasy managers should keep him stashed, as the 26-year-old posted four points and 25 shots on net through nine games before getting hurt.