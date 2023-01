Dumba scored a goal during a 5-2 victory over the host Blues on Saturday.

Dumba, who enjoyed four straight seasons of converting at least 10 markers (2015-19), scored his first goal in seven outings, tying Saturday's score at 1-1. The 28-year-old defenseman has four goals in 36 outings this season. Along with his first-period tally, Dumba contributed two shots and two PIM during the win.