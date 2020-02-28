Wild's Matt Dumba: Leads charge in blowout
Dumba scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.
Dumba came into this contest with just one goal since Nov. 12, so it was nice to see him finally break through offensively. The talented blueliner has been snakebitten this season, as he came into this game shooting just 2.6 percent. Perhaps this effort will set the career 7.5 percent shooter on the right path down the stretch, as Dumba needs four goals the rest of the way to hit double digits for a fifth consecutive season.
