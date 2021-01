Dumba (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Dumba left Saturday's loss to the Avalanche with an apparent leg injury, but the Wild have simply labeled it as a lower-body issue. Nevertheless, he'll be required to miss at least a week while on IR, meaning his next chance to play is Feb. 6 against the Coyotes. Dakota Mermis and Matt Bartkowski will fill in on the blue line until Dumba returns.