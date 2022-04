Dumba (upper body) is skating with the team but won't be an option versus Vancouver on Thursday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Considering the Wild are heading into a back-to-back, Dumba may be hard-pressed to suit up versus the Kraken on Friday either, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Regardless, the defenseman will be out of action for his eighth straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue.