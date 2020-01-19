Dumba notched an assist in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.

The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Dumba. He's at 14 points, 72 hits, 66 blocked shots and 116 shots on goal through 48 contests. The 25-year-old still hasn't reclaimed his scoring touch from 2017-18 after injuries shortened his campaign last year. While the potential is there, fantasy owners are better off without relying on Dumba for production currently.