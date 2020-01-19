Wild's Matt Dumba: Provides assist in big win
Dumba notched an assist in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.
The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Dumba. He's at 14 points, 72 hits, 66 blocked shots and 116 shots on goal through 48 contests. The 25-year-old still hasn't reclaimed his scoring touch from 2017-18 after injuries shortened his campaign last year. While the potential is there, fantasy owners are better off without relying on Dumba for production currently.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.