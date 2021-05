Dumba notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Monday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Dumba set up the first of Nick Bonino's two tallies in the contest. The 26-year-old Dumba has nabbed three assists in his last four outings. The Saskatchewan native reached the 20-point mark for the sixth straight season. He's added 79 shots on goal, 70 blocked shots, 69 hits and 46 PIM through 46 appearances.