Dumba posted an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Dumba had the secondary helper on Victor Rask's third-period tally. The five shots from Dumba were the most by a Wild blueliner in the contest. The 26-year-old is set for first-pairing duties in 2020-21, and he'll try to bounce back after posting only 24 points with 98 hits in 69 appearances last season.