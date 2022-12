Dumba registered an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Calgary.

Dumba has two goals and eight points in 25 games this season. He had 14 goals and 50 points in 82 contests in 2017-18, but since then he hasn't even reached the 30-point milestone. The 28-year-old consequently isn't expected to score regularly this season, though his offensive pace might improve a bit.