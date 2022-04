Dumba (upper body) remains sidelined and will not play Tuesday against visiting Arizona, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Dumba will miss his 11th straight game. With only two contests left on the Wild's regular-season docket, it's looking increasingly less likely that he'll be able to get any tune-up action in before the postseason. The 27-year-old still doesn't have a timetable for a return.