Dumba scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Dumba's tally at 18:12 of the second period put the Wild ahead 2-1, but they couldn't hang onto the lead. The 26-year-old blueliner snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. He's up to six goals, 13 points, 68 shots on net, 52 hits, 50 blocked shots and 38 PIM through 35 contests.