Dumba is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Dumba, who has been a healthy scratch for the past two games, has four goals, 12 points, 56 shots on net, 64 blocks and 58 hits in 43 contests this campaign. He skated alongside Jonas Brodin during Monday's practice. Dumba's return is projected to bump Alex Goligoski from the lineup.