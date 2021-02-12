Dumba (lower body) practiced Friday and is expected to be ready for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

The team's season is currently paused due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the players, but they're aiming to restart Tuesday. Dumba should be ready to join them, as he skated at full speed during Friday's practice. He should have ample time to get his conditioning up to par, so he'll likely resume his typical role on the top pairing. Through the first nine games, the 26-year-old posted four points and 25 shots on net.